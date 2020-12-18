WATERTOWN — For the fifth day in a row, additional COVID-related deaths were reported in the tri-county region Friday.
St. Lawrence County recorded two more deaths, bringing the county’s virus death toll to 31. The new deaths bring the tri-county region’s overall death toll to 46.
The tri-county region also logged an additional 110 COVID-19 cases Friday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most.
St. Lawrence County logged 50 new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 1,676.
Twenty-one people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, no increase from Thursday.
There are currently 430 known active cases in the county.
A total of 1,215 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 135,116 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Friday from the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County added 49 COVID cases to its growing total Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,573.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 33 and now stands at 1,186. There are 358 people in mandatory isolation and 19 people are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Friday, resulting in 377 known active cases in the county.
There are 438 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,466 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Eight people in the county have died from virus-related complications to date.
Lewis County logged 11 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 570.
A total of 131 individuals are currently in isolation, six of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of two from Thursday.
A total of 432 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of eight from Thursday, resulting in 131 known active cases in the county. There are 568 people in quarantine.
To date, 19,731 tests have been performed since March. A total of 19,161 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
Seven virus-related deaths have been logged to date in the county.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
