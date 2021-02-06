WATERTOWN — Two deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Saturday, both in Jefferson County, as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 103 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 160.
Jefferson County added 35 COVID cases to its growing total Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,753. Two new deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 114, for a new total of 4,366.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by a record-breaking 82 to 293. Hospitalizations increased by two from Friday, now at 29 patients.
There are 174 people in precautionary quarantine and 849 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 65 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 64 novel coronavirus cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,118. No deaths were reported.
Thirty-one people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Friday.
“The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, those in isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
St. Lawrence County has logged 71 virus-related deaths as of Friday.
Lewis County logged four new cases of COVID on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,584. No deaths were reported.
A total of 124 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of eight from Friday — 15 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Friday.
A total of 1,436 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 12 since Friday, resulting in 124 known active cases in the county.
There are 392 people in quarantine.
Twenty-four deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.