WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported two more coronavirus-related deaths Friday, bringing the county’s COVID death toll to 23 and the tri-county’s to 34.
Friday’s new deaths bring St. Lawrence County’s death toll this week alone to seven.
The tri-county region also logged a total of 103 new COVID cases Friday, with Jefferson County logging the most.
Jefferson County added an additional 45 COVID cases to its growing total Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,220.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by yet another record-breaking 53 and now stands at 957. There are 249 people in mandatory isolation and eight people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 257 known active cases in the county.
There are 474 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,203 people in mandatory quarantine.
Six people in the county have died from virus complications.
St. Lawrence County logged 40 new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,375.
There are currently 376 known active cases in the county, with Oswegatchie logging the most reported cases — 220 — and Ogdensburg coming in with the second most — 160.
A total of 976 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation. Sixteen people in the county are currently hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Thursday.
To date, 129,179 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
Lewis County logged 18 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 478.
A total of 124 individuals are currently in isolation, 10 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of one from Thursday.
A total of 349 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 11 from Thursday, resulting in 124 known active cases in the county. There are 677 people in quarantine.
To date, 18,813 tests have been performed since March. A total of 18,317 results have come back negative and 18 results are still pending.
Five people in the county have died from the disease.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.