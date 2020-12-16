WATERTOWN — For the third day in a row, two north country counties reported additional COVID-related deaths Wednesday. Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties each logged another death, bringing Jefferson County’s virus death toll to eight, while St. Lawrence County’s death toll rose to 28.
These new deaths bring the tri-county region’s overall death toll to 43.
United Helpers reported the death of another resident at its Ogdensburg facility as well Wednesday, but it’s unclear whether this death was the same death as reported by St. Lawrence County officials.
“This is another sad day for Jefferson County as we are having to report the death of another local resident,” Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann said in his daily numbers update email. “We extend our prayers and condolences to the family.”
The tri-county region also logged an additional 141 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most.
St. Lawrence County logged 75 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 1,578.
Sixteen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Tuesday.
There are currently 418 known active cases in the county.
A total of 1,132 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 132,800 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County added an additional 48 COVID cases to its growing total Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,463.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 35 and now stands at 1,114. There are 328 people in mandatory isolation and 13 people are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Tuesday, resulting in 341 known active cases in the county.
There are 435 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,327 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Also on Wednesday, the Watertown City School District received notification that a staff member at Wiley Intermediate School has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member has not been present in school since Dec. 9, according to the district.
Lewis County logged 18 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 546.
A total of 130 individuals are currently in isolation, eight of whom are hospitalized with the disease — no change from Tuesday.
A total of 409 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of seven from Tuesday, resulting in 130 known active cases in the county. There are 701 people in quarantine.
To date, 19,426 tests have been performed since March. A total of 18,880 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
Lewis County Public Health also issued a potential COVID-19 exposure warning Wednesday.
If you visited Milk Plant Tavern, 1006 Route 26, West Leyden, on Monday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., you are at risk of virus exposure.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
