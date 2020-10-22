The tri-county region confirmed 16 new coronavirus cases Thursday, echoing the recent spike in cases the region has seen over the last few days.

Lewis County confirmed seven new virus cases Thursday — the most of the tri-county region.

According to a release from Public Health, six of the additional cases are in isolation at home and one is hospitalized. Two people total remain in the hospital fighting COVID.

There are now 10 cases associated with a religious gathering cluster, the release said. On Wednesday, Public Health issued a potential exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Lowville, on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The county now has 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Seventy of those confirmed cases have since recovered, leaving 15 known active cases in the county. A total of 348 people remain in quarantine.

The county has performed 12,168 tests on 7,187 individuals as of Thursday. Of those tests, 12,042 of those were returned negative. There are 41 results still pending.

Also in Lewis County, about 100 Beaver River Central School students are in quarantine for two weeks after the district announced Thursday that one of its students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, the student who tested positive attends Beaver River Elementary School. The tracker does not yet reflect the positive test for the staff member.

In Jefferson County, four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 306.

The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by one to 283. There are 21 people in mandatory isolation and one person is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 22 known active cases of the disease in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.

The number of individuals tested is now at 25,778, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily update, and 25,472 results have been returned negative.

There are 314 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 126 people in mandatory quarantine.

St. Lawrence County confirmed five new COVID cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 370.

A total of 341 people have been released from isolation, resulting in 25 known active cases in the county.

No one is hospitalized with the disease and four people have died from the disease in the county.

According to the state Department of Health, a total of 79,951 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.