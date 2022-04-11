WATERTOWN — There were no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 throughout the tri-county area, however, well over 300 people have tested positive for the virus since the last reports on Thursday.
Since Thursday, Jefferson County is reporting a total of 77 cases. Hospitalizations have risen by eight to a total of 10, and mandatory isolations have risen by 13. Fifty-four people in Jefferson County have recovered from the virus since Thursday.
St. Lawrence County is reporting a total of 277 positive cases since Thursday, and two more people have been hospitalized, bringing the total number currently hospitalized to 22. The county has experienced 183 total deaths.
Lewis County is reporting 23 new cases since Thursday, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 6,805. One person has been hospitalized with the virus. A total of 51 people have died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.