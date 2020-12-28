WATERTOWN — Four more north country residents have died of COVID-19 complications, county health departments reported Monday.
Three residents in St. Lawrence County died, as well as one resident in Jefferson County, bringing the tri-county region’s death toll to 58.
United Helpers reported the death of three residents at its Canton facility as well on Monday, as did Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, but it’s unclear whether these deaths were the same deaths reported by county officials.
One hundred and five new COVID-19 cases were also reported across the tri-county region Monday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most.
St. Lawrence County logged 47 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 2,144.
Twenty-seven people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of five from Sunday.
There are currently 462 known active cases in the county.
A total of 1,642 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 140,932 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
The county has logged 40 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 38 COVID cases to its growing total Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,024.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 54 and now stands at 1,599. There are 377 people in mandatory isolation and 26 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of four from Monday.
There are 661 people in precautionary quarantine and 892 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 40,831 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 38,807 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
Ten people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
Lewis County reported 20 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 747.
A total of 143 individuals are currently in isolation, 12 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of one since Monday.
A total of 504 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 10 from Tuesday, resulting in 143 known active cases in the county. There are 546 people in quarantine.
To date, 21,122 tests have been performed since March. A total of 20,375 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged nine virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
