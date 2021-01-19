WATERTOWN — The tri-county region reported Tuesday that nine deaths due to COVID-19 complications have occurred since Friday as the area also reports 177 new cases of the virus.
The new death brings the tri-county region’s virus-related death toll to 108.
St. Lawrence County logged another 82 novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 3,944. The county, which did not release fully updated data over the weekend, or on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, reported five deaths since its last report Friday.
Thirty-nine people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of 10 from Friday.
There are currently 1,113 known active cases in the county.
A total of 2,792 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 164,292 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
The county has logged 60 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 59 new COVID cases to its growing total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,704. Two deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 77, for a total of 3,067.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 19 to 562, with a slight decrease in hospitalizations, done one to 27 from Monday. Nursing home cases remained unchanged from Monday at 19 positives. There is one case in assisted living.
There are 367 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,377 people are in mandatory quarantine.
To date, 46,736 people have been tested for the virus in the county, while 43,032 results have been returned negative.
Jefferson County has reported 28 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 36 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,326. Two deaths were reported.
A total of 235 individuals are currently in isolation, 24 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of two from Monday.
A total of 1,071 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 29 from Monday, resulting in 235 known active cases in the county. There are 624 people in quarantine.
To date, 24,551 tests have been performed since March. A total of 23,225 results have come back negative.
Twenty Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
To date, 1,385 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Lewis County — no change from Monday.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
