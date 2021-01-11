WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported an additional death from COVID-19 complications Monday as the tri-county region added 180 new cases of the virus.
The new death brings the tri-county region’s rising virus death toll to 82.
Two coronavirus-related deaths at the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility were also recorded over the weekend, but it’s unclear if one of these deaths is the same as reported by county public health officials.
St. Lawrence County logged another 74 novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 3,297. One death was reported.
Twenty-two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of two from Sunday.
There are currently 906 known active cases in the county.
A total of 2,342 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 153,058 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Saturday from the state Department of Health.
The county has logged 49 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 80 COVID cases to its rapidly growing total Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,079.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 72 and now stands at 2,346. There are 677 people in mandatory isolation, and 31 people are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of one from Sunday.
There are 829 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,024 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 44,362 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 41,283 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 18 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 26 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,100.
A total of 233 individuals are currently in isolation, 21 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of one from Sunday.
A total of 852 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 10 from Sunday, resulting in 233 known active cases in the county. There are 522 people in quarantine.
To date, 23,318 tests have been performed since March. A total of 22,218 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 15 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.