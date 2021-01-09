WATERTOWN — Lewis County reported an additional death from COVID-19 complications Saturday as the tri-county region added 189 new cases of the virus.
The new death brings the tri-county region’s rising virus death toll to 80.
St. Lawrence County logged another 74 novel coronavirus cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 3,141.
Twenty-five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Friday.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, isolations and tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
The county has logged 48 virus-related deaths as of Friday.
Jefferson County added 96 COVID cases to its rapidly growing total Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,956.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by a record-breaking 90 and now stands at 2,189. There are 712 people in mandatory isolation, and 30 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of four from Friday.
There are 905 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,176 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 43,804 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 40,848 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 17 virus-related deaths.
Also in Jefferson County, the Watertown City School District reported that four students have tested positive for COVID-19 — one student from H.T. Wiley Intermediate School, a virtual student from Case Middle School and two students from Ohio Elementary School.
The district on Friday announced it was going fully remote until the end of the month due to a recent spike in virus cases.
Lewis County reported 19 new cases of COVID on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,069. One death was also logged.
A total of 233 individuals are currently in isolation, 22 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of four from Friday.
A total of 821 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 18 from Friday, resulting in 233 known active cases in the county. There are 594 people in quarantine.
To date, 23,029 tests have been performed since March. A total of 21,960 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 15 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
