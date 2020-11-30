WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties recorded a collective five additional deaths from COVID-19 complications Monday, bringing the tri-county virus death toll to 20.
Across the three-county region, an additional 120 COVID cases were logged Monday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most — 65. Monday’s large spike in positive virus cases is the biggest the tri-county area has seen thus far since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
“Although words cannot ease the pain felt by family member and friends of the deceased, condolences on behalf of (Jefferson) County go out to all those touched by these losses,” Deputy Jefferson County Administrator Sarah Baldwin said in a release Monday. “We all, especially Public Health continue working so hard to fight COVID but some things are simply out of our control.”
In addition to its two new virus-related deaths, St. Lawrence County logged 65 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 953. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend — Thursday through Sunday — the county logged 94 additional COVID cases. There are currently 222 known active cases in the county.
A total of 720 individuals have recovered from the disease caused by the virus and have been released from isolation. Nine people in the county are currently hospitalized with the disease.
To date, 117,942 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
Factoring in Monday’s deaths, the county has seen 11 virus-released fatalities.
In addition to its three deaths, Jefferson County added an additional 45 COVID cases to its growing total Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 802.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by 25 and now stands at 589. There are 204 people in mandatory isolation and four people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 208 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state and county numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 538 people in precautionary quarantine, 501 of which are domestic travelers and 37 international travelers. A total of 1,256 people are in mandatory quarantine.
The county’s COVID death toll now stands at five.
Lewis County logged 10 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 339.
Sixty-five individuals are currently in isolation, seven of whom are hospitalized with the disease.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 120 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 270 people have recovered from COVID, resulting in 65 known active cases in the county. There are 310 people in quarantine.
To date, 17,428 tests have been performed since March. A total of 17,083 results have come back negative and six results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
