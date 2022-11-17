WATERTOWN — Schools across the north country are beginning to announce they will be closed Friday in anticipation of an intense lake-effect snowstorm that is expected to bury the area with snow.
As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the following tri-county schools have announced closings: Alexandria Central School; Bohlen Technical Center; Carthage Central School District; Faith Fellowship Christian School; General Brown School District; Immaculate Heart Central; Indian River Central School District; LaFargeville Central School District; Lyme Central School District; Sackets Harbor Central School District; South Jefferson Central School District; and Watertown City School District.
SUNY Canton has announced that classes will be remote on Friday.
Fort Drum’s garrison commander has also issued a “Do Not Report” order and has canceled the duty day on Friday.
