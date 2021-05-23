AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has announced the elimination of travel-related quarantine requirements and an increase in the allowable numbers for outdoor gatherings.
As of May 21, tribal members and employees will no longer be required to quarantine based solely on their travel beyond the established 300-mile radius. The travel radius is now eliminated and asymptomatic individuals are no longer required to quarantine. Only symptomatic individuals are required to quarantine and get a COVID-19 test no sooner than seven days after symptoms develop.
Additionally, the EOC has increased the allowable crowd size from 25 to 50 people for outdoor gatherings.
These changes have been implemented based on the following factors:
Reduction in Case Counts — The SRMT daily average of new cases for May 2021 has been less than one per day. Case counts across most U.S. states have reduced as well.
Increasing Vaccination Rates — The number of individuals choosing to be vaccinated continues to increase locally, regionally, and nationally.
Increased Vaccine Availability — Conducting weekly clinics and scheduling appointments has made the vaccine readily available in Akwesasne. Regional availability in Northern New York is strong.
Continued Strength of Tribal COVID Safety Requirements — The indoor mask directive remains in place for local businesses and Tribal buildings regardless of vaccination status. This requirement exceeds NYS standards and requirements.
Individuals who choose to travel are urged to avoid hot spots that are experiencing a 7-day positivity rate of more than 10 percent; which includes the Greater Toronto Area, Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, and Mississippi. Additionally, individuals are also urged to continue to wear a mask and follow all protective measures while on travel.
For outdoor gatherings, unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask when maintaining a safe social distance of six feet from others is not possible.
Along with the above changes, please continue following other protective protocols that were developed to keep our community safe; such as washing hands often with warm water for at least 20 seconds, adhering to occupancy levels, and staying home if you are sick.
The Tribe’s fight to overcome COVID-19 has not been won yet, but with your continued cooperation and with each new vaccination we are getting one step closer to resuming the activities and events that our community enjoyed before the pandemic.
For questions regarding these changes and any other COVID-19 related concerns, please contact the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center at 518-320-0019.
