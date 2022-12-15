CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is warning north country residents about a “triple threat” of respiratory illnesses on the rise.
“After the long and arduous years of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release states, “our community is now facing a ‘triple threat’ from influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19.”
Dr. Andrew F. Williams, president of the county board of health, said the county has seen a dramatic increase in cases of influenza A in particular.
Nearly half of those cases are among children and youth ages 5 to 17.
“While many of those with influenza have a mild to moderate illness that can be managed at home, local hospitals are seeing a significant increase in cases requiring hospitalization,” he said.
Similar to COVID-19, he said those being hospitalized tend to have other chronic medical illnesses that make them more vulnerable.
The worry, he said, is not necessarily the severity of the influenza outbreak, but the timing of it.
Since it’s concurrent with the RSV outbreak and ongoing COVID-19 infections, this “tridemic” has the potential to strain local medical resources.
Fortunately, he said our hospitals are prepared for this as a result of COVID-19 prompting an increase in medical resources, and because patients requiring higher levels of care are often transferred to larger medical facilities.
Still, the fear is that those hospitals are less likely to have beds as the rate of hospitalizations increases.
In order to protect oneself and the community, Dr. Williams recommends getting the flu shot.
“Influenza vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent the flu or at least reduce the severity of illness,” he said.
Those at serious risk of illness should also consider wearing a mask in public.
The public health department suggests mask-wearing for those with symptoms, as well as more frequent hand-washing in general. They advise the symptomatic to take COVID-19 tests, which can be obtained for free at the Human Services Building, 80 Route 310, Canton.
For more information, contact the public health department at 315-386-2325.
The department offers flu and COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone older than 6 months. Those older than 65 are urged to get stronger flu vaccinations at a local pharmacy.
