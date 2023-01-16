WEST CARTHAGE — State police in Lowville are looking for a man they describe as “missing,” having been last seen in West Carthage nearly two weeks ago.
Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was last seen on Jan. 3 leaving a residence on Champion Street, according to troopers.
Mr. Moroughan is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He is known to have acquaintances in both Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact state police’s Troop D headquarters at 315-366-6000.
