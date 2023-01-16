Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, has been reported as missing by state police. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call troopers at 315-366-6000. Provided photo

WEST CARTHAGE — State police in Lowville are looking for a man they describe as “missing,” having been last seen in West Carthage nearly two weeks ago.

Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was last seen on Jan. 3 leaving a residence on Champion Street, according to troopers.

Mr. Moroughan is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He is known to have acquaintances in both Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact state police’s Troop D headquarters at 315-366-6000.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.