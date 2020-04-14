ALBANY — As the state’s daily coronavirus death toll sustains and hospitalizations decrease, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday he refuses to fight with President Donald J. Trump after Mr. Trump suggested governors were abusing their power to restart state economies ahead of federal orders.
Mr. Trump took to Twitter early Tuesday reiterating his claim of “total authority” over states about when to relax stay-at-home and social distancing mandates that compared resistance from states to a “good old-fashioned mutiny.”
“A good old-fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the captain,” Mr. Trump tweeted.
At a combative White House briefing Monday night, Mr. Trump expressed his eagerness to reopen the economy and said he had the power to dictate actions at the state level, though constitutional experts say the president does not have such authority. Mr. Trump directed his ire at New York’s governor in another tweet late Tuesday morning.
“Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc.,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I got it all done for him and everyone else and now he seems to want independence! That won’t happen!”
Gov. Cuomo responded Tuesday afternoon during his daily COVID-19 press conference in the state Capitol.
“We do not have a king in this country,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That has been a topic discussed since our founding fathers ... we didn’t want a king, so we have a Constitution and we opted for a president.”
Mr. Trump is clearly spoiling for a fight, Gov. Cuomo said, who added he will not engage with the president, especially with American lives at stake.
“This is no time for any division between the federal and state governments,” Gov. Cuomo said. “If he wants a fight, he’s not going to get it from me — period.”
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities totaled 10,834 by Tuesday — up from 10,056 on Monday. The state’s virus-related climbed to 778 on Monday after a dip to 671 deaths Easter Sunday. New York surpassed 700 fatalities for a week, peaking April 6, 7 and 8.
The state tested 499,143 people revealing 202,208 positive cases of COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon with 18,697 virus patients hospitalized statewide, or about 9.2 percent.
Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island announced a 21-member council Monday to develop a coordinated approach to slowly reopen the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each governor will name a leading health official, head of economic development and each governor’s chief of staff to the task force.
The coalition was comprised of the seven states as of Tuesday, but other Northeastern states are welcome to join. The task force will work to slowly lift stay-at-home orders by developing a joint public health and economic development strategy.
The federal government had states decide when to close businesses, implement COVID-19 mandates and how to acquire or purchase ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) since the pandemic swept the nation last month, Gov. Cuomo said, so states continued to plan for the next phase of the pandemic.
Gov. Cuomo said it would take two parties to enter litigation with Mr. Trump’s administration over the fight for authority on state directives.
“It takes two to tango,” the governor said. “It takes two to get into a fight. It takes two people to get into a litigation. I am not interested in fighting with the president.”
State Attorney General Letitia A. James filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Tuesday challenging its rule that unlawfully narrows workers’ rights to paid sick leave and emergency family leave during the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Department of Labor regulations contradict the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Ms. James said in a statement, and risk denying vital financial support during this unprecedented crisis, which could expose workers, their families and communities to COVID-19.
Enacted on March 18, the act includes key provisions requiring job-protected paid sick and emergency family leave for employees unable to work due to COVID-19. Up to 61 million employees are potentially eligible for paid sick or emergency family leave under the measure.
“The paid sick leave and emergency family leave provisions of the FFCRA were enacted to protect public health and to provide economic security to working families,” Ms. James said in a statement Tuesday. “The Trump administration’s rule makes it harder for New Yorkers and Americans throughout the country to claim these paid benefits, which unnecessarily puts more workers at risk of exposure to COVID-19. I will fight to prevent that from happening.”
The availability of millions of rapid and antibody COVID-19 tests to test every New Yorker — about 19 million people — are critical to slowly restart the economy and cannot be done without federal help, Gov. Cuomo said. The state will be able to conduct about 2,000 antibody tests per day, or about 60,000 tests per month as it ramps up capacity over the next 10 days.
New York’s number of positive cases is plateauing and the hospitalization rate is slowing because social distancing mandates are working. States are starting to explore how to gradually reopen schools, businesses and the economy, Gov. Cuomo said, who added the possibility for a COVID-19 resurgence as seen in Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong.
“The CDC was talking about projections that would have swamped the nation’s hospital systems, but it didn’t happen,” the governor said. “Why? Because of what we did. We changed the curve. Better said, we are changing the curve every day. We have shown we control the virus. The virus doesn’t control us.”
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
