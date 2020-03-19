WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection will temporarily suspend operations at Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers nationwide from March 19 until at least May 1. CBP is taking this precautionary measure to minimize the exposure of CBP personnel and the public to the novel coronavirus.
The only enrollment center in Northern New York is in Champlain.
Conditionally-approved applicants who seek an enrollment center interview will need to reschedule after May 1. These applicants are encouraged to monitor their e-mail and Trusted Traveler Program accounts for further information. CBP will continue to monitor the situation in order to resume enrollment centers interviews as soon as possible.
