LOWVILLE — Another positive coronavirus test for a Lewis County resident was returned Tuesday morning bringing the total to 31 since March 28.
This is the fourth confirmation in less than a week. While all four of the people who tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 are in isolation, the person confirmed with the disease last Wednesday is still in the hospital and all three people who have tested positive since are in isolation at home.
According to the daily COVID-19 update provided by the county Public Health Director Ashely Waite, 39 people are in precautionary isolation.
Since testing began in March, 3,651 tests have been conducted, the vast majority of which were through precautionary required testing of the 250 nursing home staff, 3,608 of which were negative. Twelve test results are pending.
Twenty-seven people have recovered from the disease.
