WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 158.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus remains at 114.
There are 42 people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 44 known active cases of the disease in the county.
The number of individuals tested increased by 431 for a new total of 10,614, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update, and 10,456 results have been returned negative.
There are 461 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 195 people in mandatory quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.