WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, keeping the total number of confirmed cases at 264.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus rose by three to 257.
There are six people in mandatory isolation and no one is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in six known active cases of the disease in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested is now at 21,227, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update, and 20,963 results have been returned negative.
There are 300 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 75 people in mandatory quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.