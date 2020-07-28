WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for the first time in 15 days, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 185.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has grown by two for a new total of 157.
There are 26 people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 28 known active cases of the disease in the county.
The number of individuals tested to date is 11,900, with 11,715 results having been returned negative.
There are 741 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 98 people in mandatory quarantine.
