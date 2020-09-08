LOWVILLE — Lewis County confirmed one new COVID-19 case Monday, brining the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 65.
Sixty-three of the county’s reported virus cases have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the county’s public health department. Two people are in quarantine fighting the disease and a total of 49 people remain in quarantine.
To date, 8,385 tests have been performed on 4,791 total individuals in the county. There have been 8,314 negative results and six results still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.