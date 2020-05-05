LOWVILLE — Lewis County continues to hold steady with no new COVID-19 cases reported in the county for 15 days as of Tuesday.
The county has reported 11 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, but on Monday, reported that the county’s last confirmed case had recovered, leaving the county with no known active cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
To date, 370 people have been tested in the county with 348 negative results and 11 results still pending.
There are 11 people in quarantine and none in isolation. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.
