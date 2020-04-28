LOWVILLE — Lewis County continues to hold steady with 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday.
Eight people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while three are still fighting the disease in isolation.
There are 12 people in quarantine.
To date, 304 people have been tested in the county with 288 negative results and five results still pending.
