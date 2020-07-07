LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Public Health Department had no new COVID-19 cases to report Tuesday morning.
In the daily email update, department Director Ashley Waite said there are still three people infected with the virus in isolation, but 35 of the 38 confirmed cases have recovered.
There are 34 people under precautionary quarantine.
While 4,699 tests have been conducted in the county with 4,634 people testing negative, about two-thirds of the tests conducted were on the same 250 people working in elder care facilities around the county through standard weekly testing.
Lewis County Health System will be ramping up general community testing next week with the state funded drive-up mobile clinic that will begin moving around the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.