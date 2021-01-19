OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, that 210 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,168.
“The 210 positive cases reported today are a combined total from the last four days,” said Huang. “On Saturday, there were 61 new cases; 41 on Sunday, 59 on Monday, and 49 today. While it looks like these daily positive case reports – and even the total numbers of tests – are relatively lower these past few days, I still urge residents to be diligent in their preventative measures.”
There are also seven additional COVID-19-related deaths since Friday; three yesterday and four today. Huang said, “Every death is an unfortunate development in our efforts to fight this virus and something that we never want to see. I would like to express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of these individuals.”
In the battle against the coronavirus, Huang said that the COVID-19 vaccine has brought both hope and frustration to residents. “The reality is that it will take time to get most of our population vaccinated,” he said. “Right now, supplies of the vaccine are our biggest challenge. The allotments we receive from the state are closely rationed and we are following the State’s priority schedules to get people vaccinated quickly and efficiently.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added, “Our County Health department and our health care partners are doing their very best to deploy the vaccine within the guidance and the allotments that New York State has given us. While we have the capability to vaccinate several thousand residents a week, we have only received a fraction of those doses in that timeframe. So, we’re asking our residents to please be patient. The amount of vaccine we receive, the vaccination priority schedules, and the workability of the links on the State’s website are not controlled here locally.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 19.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 122,854
Total - of positive cases: 5,168
Total - of positive cases released: 4,041
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 69
Total - of positive cases active: 1,058
Total - of negative results: 115,897
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,566
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
