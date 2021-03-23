OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, March 23, that 24 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 6,814. There are currently 204 active positive cases.
“Recent data shows that new positive daily case counts are still consistently higher than the pre-peak numbers we saw before Halloween last year,” said Huang. “With increased COVID-19 vaccine supplies and eligibility expanding, I urge those who are eligible to get vaccinated. There are many agencies in the county that can administer the vaccine now. In addition to the County Health Department, Oswego Hospital, Connext Care, and many pharmacies also offer the vaccine. The more people we can get vaccinated, the closer we are to reaching herd immunity.
“Until then, we must all be diligent in our protection practices, regardless of vaccination status,” he said. “Please, wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 23.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 204
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 167,627
Total - of negative results: 158,414
Total - of positive cases: 6,814
Total - of positive cases released: 6,521
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 497
The Oswego County Health Department continues to partner with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various locations around the county. The next stop for the mobile unit will be at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. Registration is required. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/free_covid-19_testing.php.
Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Oswego County Health Department has scheduled two vaccination clinics this week. First doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at both clinics. Recipients must be available to return for their second dose in 28 days.
The first clinic is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 at Laker Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus. Recipients need to return for their second shot on Thursday, April 22.
The second clinic is scheduled from 4 to 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton. Recipients need to return for their second shot on Saturday, April 24.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
