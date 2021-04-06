OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, April 6, that 25 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,142. There are currently 197 active positive cases.
“COVID-19 remains active in our county,” said Huang. “As more of our residents receive the vaccine, our new positive case numbers are relatively stable when compared to recent increasing trends elsewhere in the state and nation. We must all do our part to protect our families and communities. We will continue to promote and administer the vaccine and ask residents to continue frequent handwashing, face-masking and social distancing. These are the best tactics to help prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the number of positive cases.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. April 6.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 197
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 179,904
Total - of negative results: 170,228
Total - of positive cases: 7,142
Total - of positive cases released: 6,855
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 470
“People should make an appointment and get vaccinated as soon as they can,” Huang said. “There are more agencies in the county that can administer the vaccine to more people now. They include Oswego Hospital, Connext Care, and many local pharmacies, in addition to our health department. Keep checking back if a clinic looks like it’s fully booked. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs.”
The Oswego County Health Department is planning another vaccination clinic at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Dr., Fulton. It will run from 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 10. The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose and is only approved for those aged 18 and over, will be administered.
Find more information about the Moderna, Pfizer, and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines by clicking on the “Fact Sheet” link for each vaccine at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
Appointments are required for the vaccination clinic and the link to register is now live. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open until 4 p.m. today to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have an appointment and bring proof of eligibility such as proof of age. Other acceptable proofs include pay stubs, work ID, or a letter from health care provider. Those without an appointment and proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can now help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet in making appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
