OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, March 2, that 33 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 6,340. There are currently 123 active positive cases.
Huang said he is concerned that data shows the virus is still active in the community. “In looking at the data over the past three months, we see that the rate of new positive cases declined in February,” he said. “Even so, our seven-day accumulated counts in February were much higher than the pre-vaccine period in October 2020.”
He explained, “At that time, our community’s natural immune rate was about 0.5%. We started the vaccinations in January. In February 2021, our community reached more than 5% natural immune rate, and more than 10% of our residents had received the vaccine. If the natural and vaccinated immunity has worked in our community, we should have seen a drastic reduction in our seven-day case counts, but we haven’t seen that yet.
“This means that the virus continues to be very active in our community,” he concluded. “All of us need to continue to practice our preventive measures. I urge residents to wear a face mask, keep social distancing, wash their hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 2.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 123
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 153,087
Total - of negative results: 144,604
Total - of positive cases: 6,340
Total - of positive cases released: 6,128
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 319
A partnership between the Oswego County Health Department and Pulaski Urgent Care is bringing free COVID-19 rapid testing to various sites around the county. Tests will be offered to those who live and work in Oswego County. So far, the mobile unit has visited sites in Central Square, Hannibal and Oswego. Additional sites and details will be announced when they are finalized.
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines to eligible groups in the most efficient way possible.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.