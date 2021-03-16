OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, March 16, that 34 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 6,636. There are currently 157 active positive cases.
As new positive daily case counts have fluctuated recently, Oswego County has also received more COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the past few weeks. “More agencies, including local pharmacies, are now able to provide the vaccine,” said Huang. “This is good news as New York State is opening up eligibility for residents as well. Last week, people aged 60 and older became eligible and, starting tomorrow, public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services and essential in-person public-facing building service workers will become eligible to receive the vaccine.
“Still, while vaccine coverage is increasing in our county, the virus remains active and we should not stop our protection practices,” he added. “I urge residents to continue wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing their hands frequently and avoiding non-essential gatherings.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 16.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 157
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 162,841
Total - of negative results: 153,836
Total - of positive cases: 6,636
Total - of positive cases released: 6,390
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 434
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines weekly to eligible people based on NYS Department of Health guidelines. The health department posts appointment links to their website at health.oswegocounty.com at 10 a.m. every Thursday. A vaccination hotline is also available to help people make appointments by phone. It is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383.
“We are happy that so many in our community are interested in being vaccinated to help end this pandemic,” said Huang. “Demand for the vaccine remains high and appointments fill quickly. We ask residents to please be patient and check back often as additional appointments become available each week.”
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
