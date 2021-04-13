OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, April 13, that 36 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,316. There are currently 213 active positive cases.
“There are 36 new positive cases today,” said Huang. “This is the second highest new daily case count we’ve seen in the last two months. We must do better if we want to avoid the increasing trends that are taking place elsewhere in the state and across the country.”
He reminded eligible residents to get vaccinated as soon as they are able. “Remember that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both two-shot series, so you must keep both appointments to get fully vaccinated,” Huang said. “I also encourage people to follow the three Ws: Wear a mask; Watch your distance; and Wash your hands frequently. These are the best ways to help prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the number of positive cases.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. April 13.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 213
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 185,926
Total - of negative results: 176,084
Total - of positive cases: 7,316
Total - of positive cases released: 7,013
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 499
The Oswego County Health Department is planning another vaccination clinic at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Dr., Fulton. It will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 and the Moderna vaccine will be administered. This vaccine requires two doses and is only approved for those aged 18 and over.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
