OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced today, Tuesday, Dec. 15, that 55 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,767.
Huang said that beginning today, the county Health Department has changed its reporting process and will now follow the state Department of Health dashboard in reporting the number of COVID-19-related deaths by “County of Residence.”
Since the pandemic started, the county Health Department has reported deaths as attributed to COVID-19 after the department receives official verification such as a coroner’s report or death certificate that confirms COVID as the cause of death.
As the virus spreads with more people getting sick and dying, this process has created a backlog in the processing and delivery of reports. The hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities report deaths directly to the state Department of Health every day. The county Health Department’s data is based on death certificates and medical examiners’ reports received from towns and cities and medical examiners.
To date, the Oswego County Health Department had verified and reported six deaths while the state’s dashboard as of 3 p.m. today reported 19 COVID-19 related deaths of Oswego County residents since the pandemic began.
Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup said the increase from six to 19 occurred over several weeks.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 15.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 93,107
Total - of positive cases: 2,767
Total - of positive cases released: 2,164
Total deaths: 19
Total - of positive cases active: 584
Total - of negative results: 89,757
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,416
Dr. Christina Liepke, Oswego County Medical Officer, said COVID-19 continues to spread at an alarming rate.
“It took Oswego County six months to get to 300 cases in the beginning of this pandemic, and we now are at a point when our county has 300 new cases of covid-19 every six days or less,” said Dr. Liepke. “That is 300 more neighbors, co-workers, and loved ones in our small rural community affected by this pandemic every six days.”
Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg discourages people from gathering for the holidays.
“We know it is so difficult this time of year, but it is not safe for different households to get together, even if they are from the same family. This includes dinners, birthday parties, kids’ sleepovers, and holiday parties,” said Oldenburg.
“If you are tested for COVID-19, please remain quarantined until you receive your test results and are contacted by the County Health Department with instructions. You may receive your test results before the health department receives the results. We are working through a backlog of patients,” said Public Health Educator Sonia Robinson.
Those who have tested positive need to stay home and isolate from others in the household. This means separating yourself in a room that is not shared with others. Always stay six feet away from others, use a separate bathroom if possible, and disinfect after each use. Wear a face mask if you must be around others and wash your hands frequently.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.