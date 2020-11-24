OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, Nov. 24, that 57 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,560. One thousand one hundred ninety people have been released from isolation. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“We continue to see a dramatic increase in positive cases,” said Huang. “Many of our most recent investigations show that the virus is infiltrating households and spreading to all of its members. Please avoid non-essential social gatherings for your — and your loved one’s — health and safety. I cannot stress this enough. Wear a face mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.”
Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin reminds residents that the holidays need to be celebrated differently this year. “Make plans to celebrate with only your household members,” she said. “Even small gatherings of families from out of town or other households could lead to the spread of COVID-19.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Nov. 24.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of tests conducted: 76,754
- Total - of positive cases: 1,560
- Total - of positive cases released: 1,190
- Total deaths: 5
- Total - of positive cases active: 365
- Total - of negative results: 75,068
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,124
A large number of cases in Oswego County are being spread among household members.
Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasizes, “If you are sick, it is important that you stay home and isolate yourself from other household members. Those who are sick should sleep alone in a separate room, designate a separate bathroom for their use, or disinfect the bathroom after each use. Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if you must be in common areas of the household, and keep six feet apart whenever possible.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup stressed that COVID-19 is rampant throughout the county: “This pandemic has significantly strained our local and regional health systems, our economy and our patience! Nine months of this has taken its toll.
“However, we, as a community, all working together, can help prevent it from becoming dramatically worse,” he encouraged. “If we want to slow the spread of the virus, we need to change our behaviors. Each one of us must take personal responsibility so that we can avoid additional restrictions and future shutdowns. Please, do your part to protect yourselves, your families and your communities.”
