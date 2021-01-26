OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, that 68 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,527. There are three additional COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“I would like to express our condolences to the families and friends of these patients,” said Huang. “This is a sad reminder that the virus continues to be in our communities. We must remain diligent in our preventative measures because the virus likes this cold, dry winter weather we’re having. Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”
He said that the need for the COVID-19 vaccine is much greater than the supply right now. “There are many people still looking for an appointment and we understand their frustration. We are committed to getting our residents vaccinated as quickly as possible and ask your patience. As soon as we get more vaccines, we will schedule more clinics.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added, “Our County Health department and our health care partners in the community are doing their very best to get the vaccine into the arms of our residents. Unfortunately, we have no control on the supply of vaccine. We can, however, help people get to their COVID-19 testing or vaccination appointments if they are having transportation issues. We have partnered with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. to provide this free transportation to our residents.”
The Oswego County Health Department is also partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring 100 free rapid COVID-19 tests in its mobile unit to various locations around the county. Testing will be offered to those who live and work in Oswego County. Online registration and details will be announced when they are finalized.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 26.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 129,054
Total - of positive cases: 5,527
Total - of positive cases released: 4,869
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 78
Total - of positive cases active: 580
Total - of negative results: 121,652
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,106
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.