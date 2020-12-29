OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced today, Tuesday, Dec. 29, that 72 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,573.
“The increase in COVID-19 positive cases is tremendous,” said Huang. “So far this month, we’ve had only one day when we reported less than 25 cases; the rest of our daily reports announced 40 or more. Compare that to the entire month of October — just two months ago — when we never had a day in which we reported more than 15 cases. These numbers are not merely statistics. They are our family members, friends and neighbors who represent the sad and indisputable fact that this disease is rampant in our communities.
“I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he continued. “Follow the COVID-19 protocols to protect our communities and preserve our health care system. We must reduce the number of positive cases.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added that residents need to work together to help prevent the spread of the disease. “Take personal responsibility for your behaviors to keep yourselves, your families and your community safe,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 29.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 103,574
Total - of positive cases: 3,573
Total - of positive cases released: 2,674
Total deaths: 34
Total - of positive cases active: 865
Total - of negative results: 98,972
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,740
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
