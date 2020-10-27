OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, Oct. 27, that seven additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases 774. Seven hundred thirty people have been released from isolation. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“We are sad to report that we have lost one of our neighbors,” said Huang. “This marks the fifth coronavirus-related death in our county. I would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of this person.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread across our county, we need to be cautious about increasing our activities,” he added. “Everyone must remain diligent in practicing prevention measures. Frequent hand-washing, face-masking and social distancing are the best tactics to help contain the spread of the coronavirus as well as seasonal influenza.”
The Oswego County Health Department monitors COVID-19 activity throughout the county and works closely with the state Department of Health and local entities to encourage residents to follow preventative measures.
COVID-19 has been identified in every city and town in Oswego County.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Oct. 27.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of tests conducted: 61,073
- Total - of positive cases: 774
- Total - of positive cases released: 730
- Total deaths: 5
- Total - of positive cases active: 39
- Total - of negative results: 60,119
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 212
The Oswego County Health Department investigates all cases and, when appropriate, family members and close contacts are also placed in mandatory quarantine or isolation. All known close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are notified.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 had public exposure when they were contagious and the health department could not contact those at risk individually, a news release is issued. Investigations go back two days prior to symptom onset for symptomatic positive patients, or two days prior to testing for asymptomatic positive patients, up until the time a positive patient is isolated.
