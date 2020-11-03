OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, Nov. 3, that seven additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 819. Seven hundred sixty-one people have been released from isolation. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
Huang reminds residents that COVID-19 continues to spread in small clusters around the county.
“We are seeing increased numbers in local schools, households, family and group clusters. This shows us that community transmission is taking place,” he said.
Thirteen cities and towns reported new cases in September, and in October, that number rose to 20 municipalities. The health department scrutinizes each case to identify close contacts and potential exposures in a timely manner. “We appreciate the assistance of our school districts and other community partners in helping with these investigations,” said Huang.
He added, “Businesses and organizations need to comply with state and local directives and residents must help by practicing preventative measures. In the weeks and months ahead, this will be our most important strategy to help control the spread of the virus in Oswego County. Only together as a community will our efforts slow down COVID-19.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup agreed, “We continue to see and hear of customers not wearing masks in stores and restaurants. The sooner we accept that we need to wear face coverings, social distance and do our part to control the spread of the virus, the sooner we’ll all be able to ease more of the restrictions and get back a sense of normalcy.”
The Oswego County Health Department monitors COVID-19 activity throughout the county and works closely with the state Department of Health and local entities to encourage residents to follow preventative measures.
COVID-19 has been identified in every city and town in Oswego County.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Nov. 3.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of tests conducted: 64,379
- Total - of positive cases: 819
- Total - of positive cases released: 761
- Total deaths: 5
- Total - of positive cases active: 53
- Total - of negative results: 63,355
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 337
The Oswego County Health Department investigates all cases and, when appropriate, family members and close contacts are also placed in mandatory quarantine or isolation. All known close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are notified.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 had public exposure when they were contagious and the health department could not contact those at risk individually, a news release is issued. Investigations go back two days prior to symptom onset for symptomatic positive patients, or two days prior to testing for asymptomatic positive patients, up until the time a positive patient is isolated.
Chairman Weatherup continues to urge residents to take every necessary precaution to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. He also reminds businesses and organizations that they must follow New York State guidance in their operations. “The data shows that COVID-19 is still active in our community,” he said. “We must take personal responsibility for our actions and help prevent the spread of the disease.”
