OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, July 7, that three additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 211. One hundred ninety-five people have recovered and are no longer in mandatory isolation. There are four confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
COVID-19 has been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, Minetto, New Haven, Orwell, Oswego, Palermo, Parish, Redfield, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe and Williamstown.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. July 7.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 17,754
Total - of positive cases: 211
Total - of positive cases recovered: 195
Total deaths: 4
Total - of positive cases active: 12
Total - of negative results: 17,366
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 59
The Oswego County Health Department investigates all cases and, when appropriate, family members and contacts are also placed in mandatory quarantine or isolation. All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are notified. In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 had public exposure when they were contagious and the health department could not contact those at risk individually, a news release will be issued.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup urges residents to continue to take every necessary precaution to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. He also reminds businesses and organizations that they must follow New York State guidance and submit a re-opening plan to the state before they can resume serving customers.
“The data shows that COVID-19 is still in our community,” said Chairman Weatherup. “We must continue to take personal responsibility and help prevent the spread of the disease.”
Health officials urge residents to take these precautions:
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home if you are sick unless you are seeking health care.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Call 911 if you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to oswegocounty.com or health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates and video presentations. For more information go to cdc.gov.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Beginning this week, Oswego County will present videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Tuesdays only. They are posted on Oswego County’s COVID-19 playlist on YouTube, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
