WATERTOWN — Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday across the tri-county area.
No deaths were reported as the three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.
Jefferson County added 10 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,184. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 1.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by eight to 7,058.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County rose by three to 37, while hospitalizations decreased by one, to two patients.
There are two people in precautionary quarantine, and 68 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported one new novel coronavirus case Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,525. No deaths were reported.
Five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of three from Tuesday.
There are 23 known active cases in the county, a decrease of four from Tuesday. A total of 7,405 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 336,356 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported one new cases of COVID on Wednesday, raising the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 at 2,373. No deaths were reported.
A total of two individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of one from Tuesday — and no one in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.
A total of 2,340 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of two from Tuesday, leaving two known active cases in the county. There are 21 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.