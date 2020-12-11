OSWEGATCHIE — Two new resident cases were confirmed Friday, but for the first day all week, no additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported at the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility.
In the nearly three weeks since a COVID-19 outbreak was first reported at the nursing home, 187 staff and residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and 13 people have died.
The Ogdensburg facility, operated by United Helpers, employs roughly 300 people and is currently home to 133 residents, a figure that has dropped steadily following the almost daily death of a resident since the first fatality was reported on Thanksgiving.
Residents account for 64% of the 187 case total, with 120 residents and 67 staff members testing positive since the weekend of Nov. 21. Two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 19 people have recovered, according to a Friday morning update from the organization.
At the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, two new staff cases have been logged since the organization’s Thursday update. Since Nov. 29, the Canton site reports 18 positives — seven staff and 11 residents — with two staff members and three residents having recovered. The Assisted Living complex in Canton reports one staff and two resident virus cases as of Thursday. No hospitalizations or deaths have been recorded at the Canton facilities.
Visitation at the Ogdensburg and Canton locations is suspended until further notice.
