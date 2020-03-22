OSWEGO — Oswego County now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a release sent Sunday afternoon.
County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reiterated the county’s first two confirmed cases Sunday afternoon.
The first word came two hours prior to the chairman’s Facebook Live broadcast in a 3:17 p.m. press release.
The two were tested four days ago, on March 18. One was tested at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, and the other was tested at a mobile testing unit in Oswego, according to Mr. Weatherup.
Both are now in precautionary quarantine in their homes.
They are between the ages of 20 and 40.
“This further demonstrates that all ages are at risk,” Mr. Weatherup said.
Although the two cases are not believed to be related, both recently returned from international and domestic travel, Mr. Weatherup said.
The County Health Department is working with the state Department of Health to identify any persons who have had contact with the two people who tested positive in Oswego County.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, 104 people have been tested or are scheduled to be tested for the virus in the county. Sixty-five people are being monitored in precautionary quarantine. Five people are under mandatory isolation or quarantine. There have been two positive results of these tested, and 50 negative results.
