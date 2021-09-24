WATERTOWN — Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in St. Lawrence County.
The deaths bring the county’s total since the onset of the pandemic to 118.
The county also reported 54 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 10,322. There are 21 people hospitalized with the virus.
Jefferson County reported 57 new virus cases, bringing its total to 8,806. Ten people are hospitalized. The county has experienced 90 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Lewis County added five new virus cases Friday, for a total of 2,805. Six people are hospital. The number of COVID-19-related deaths remained at 31.
