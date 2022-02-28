WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, while Lewis County also reported one new death.
The two counties, along with St. Lawrence County, also reported a combined 196 new cases of the virus since Monday.
The deaths in Jefferson County bring the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic to 158. The county reported 49 new virus cases over the three-day period, bringing its total to 24,565. There are three people with the virus hospitalized, two fewer than Friday.
The death in Lewis County brings the county’s total to 48. There were 11 new cases reported Monday, for a total of 6,641. Five people are hospitalized, a decrease of one patient from Friday.
St. Lawrence County reported 136 cases, bringing its total to 27,423. Eight people are in the hospital, three more than Friday. The county has experienced 176 deaths.
