WATERTOWN — Lewis County reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, while St. Lawrence County also reported a death.
The two counties, along with Jefferson County, also reported a combined 171 new cases of the virus since Friday.
The deaths in Lewis County bring the county’s total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic to 51. The county reported five new virus cases, for a total of 6,683. Four people are in the hospital with the virus, one less than Friday.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the county’s total to 181. The county reported 133 new cases since Friday, for a total of 28,053. Seven people are hospitalized, one less than Friday.
Jefferson County reported 33 cases, bringing its total to 24,811. There are five people in the hospital, two more than Friday. The county has experienced 160 deaths.
