WATERTOWN — Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday in Jefferson County as the number of virus cases across the tri-county area rose by 474 over the holiday weekend.
With the two deaths, Jefferson County has now recorded 94 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The county also reported 174 new virus cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 9,727. Neither Jefferson County nor St. Lawrence or Lewis counties had reported case numbers since Friday. Jefferson County now has 22 people hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of two from Friday.
St. Lawrence County reported 247 new virus cases, bringing its total to 11,401. There are 21 people hospitalized, a decrease of two from Friday. The county has experienced 122 COVID-19 deaths.
Lewis County reported 53 new cases, bringing its total to 3,062. There are six people in the hospital, an increase of two from Friday. The county has experienced 33 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.