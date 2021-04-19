Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.