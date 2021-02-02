WATERTOWN — Two deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Tuesday — one in Lewis County and another in St. Lawrence County — as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 98 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 149.
Jefferson County added 52 COVID cases to its growing total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,567. No deaths were reported for the first time in nearly two weeks.
“The last important metric to present stands at zero, and this is the first time we’ve not had to report increase in deaths since Friday, January 22nd,” County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said in his daily update email.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus also jumped by 52, for a new total of 4,099. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by eight to 376. Hospitalizations remained unchanged from Monday at 28 patients.
There are 172 people in precautionary quarantine and 834 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 57 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 40 novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,904. One death was reported.
Twenty-nine people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of three from Monday.
There are currently 904 known active cases in the county. A total of 3,932 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 183,695 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 68 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged six new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,523. One death was reported.
A total of 115 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of 12 from Monday — 15 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Monday.
A total of 1,384 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 17 since Monday, resulting in 115 known active cases in the county. There are 328 people in quarantine.
Twenty-four deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.