WATERTOWN — Two deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Friday in St. Lawrence County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 74 across the region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll increased to 190.
Jefferson County added 25 COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,450. No deaths were reported for the sixth day in a row.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 23, for a new total of 5,071.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by four to 283. Hospitalizations decreased at 15 patients, down two from Thursday.
There are 235 people in precautionary quarantine and 580 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 81 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported another 42 novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,103. Two deaths were reported.
Eighteen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up one since Thursday.
There are currently 476 known active cases in the county, and a total of 5,544 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 218,810 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 83 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged seven new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,771. No deaths were reported.
A total of 76 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of two from Thursday — seven of whom are hospitalized with the disease, down two from Thursday.
A total of 1,669 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of nine since Thursday, resulting in 76 known active cases in the county. There are 178 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.