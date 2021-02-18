WATERTOWN — Two deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Thursday in Jefferson County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 127 across the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 181.
Jefferson County added 51 COVID cases to its growing total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,190. Two deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 38, for a new total of 4,828.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 10 to 264. Hospitalizations increased to 18 patients — up one from Wednesday.
There are 252 people in precautionary quarantine and 449 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 80 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 63 novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,725.
It’s unclear if additional deaths were reported as the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department did not issue an update Thursday.
There are currently 585 known active cases in the county, according to a map on the county website that was updated Thursday.
St. Lawrence County has logged 75 virus-related deaths as of Thursday.
Lewis County logged 13 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,710. No deaths were reported.
A total of 103 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of six from Wednesday — seven of whom are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Wednesday.
A total of 1,581 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of seven since Wednesday, resulting in 103 known active cases in the county. There are 163 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
