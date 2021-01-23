WATERTOWN — Two deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported in Jefferson County on Saturday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 182 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 121.
Jefferson County added 87 new COVID cases to its growing total Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,056. Two deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 72, for a new total of 3,395. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County rose by 14 to 584. Hospitalizations decreased Saturday, down one from Friday to 28.
There are 333 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,404 people are in mandatory quarantine.
To date, 48,091 people have been tested for the virus in the county, while 44,035 results have been returned negative.
Jefferson County has reported 35 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 82 novel coronavirus cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,327. No new deaths were reported.
Thirty-two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of five from Friday.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, those in isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
As of Friday, St. Lawrence County logged 63 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 13 new cases of COVID on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,397. No deaths were reported.
A total of 200 individuals are currently in isolation, 23 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — unchanged from Friday.
A total of 1,174 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 25 since Friday, resulting in 200 known active cases in the county. There are 487 people in quarantine.
To date, 25,232 tests have been performed since March. A total of 23,835 results have come back negative.
Twenty-three Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
To date, 1,385 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Lewis County — a number that hasn’t changed all week.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
